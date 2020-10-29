David M. “Frenchy” Doll, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 12, 2020, David Michael “Frenchy” Doll, age 72, of Liberty Township, passed peacefully at home.

He was born in Vincennes, Indiana on February 26, 1948 to Carl Andrew and Helen Frances (Carie) Doll.

David is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kimberly Doll; his three loving sons, Michael David Doll, Shane B.D. (Emily Smolnik) Doll and Christopher A. Doll; his loving daughter, Megan Dani`elle Doll (Mark) Kelson; nine grandsons, two granddaughters and one granddaughter due in May 2021.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, Robert Luis, just six weeks earlier; grandson, Caleb Andrew Doll; brother, Leslie A. Doll; sister, Kathy Doll, only a few days before David and his best friend and “brother,” Bill Barr.

David was a retired over the road, “OTR,” owner\operator in the trucking industry.

He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, especially at family cookouts.

