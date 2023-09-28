CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved father, David Lloyd George Hamilton, left this earth after a long and difficult battle with lung cancer. A fighter until the end, he passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at the age of 56.

David requested a cremation and his ashes will be spread in many of his favorite places.

He is survived by his three children, Ben, Destiny, Christopher; partner, Wendi Mioni; siblings, Diane, James and John.

He also has five grandchildren, Haley, McKenzie, Liam, Skylar and Kingston.

We will always remember his love of trains, Hot Wheels, and Rhino figurines. He also enjoyed playing video games, bowling, and traveling the U.S. as a dedicated truck driver for over 25 years. He was a fan of Star Wars, the North Carolina Panthers, and enjoyed watching NASCAR while cheering on Kevin Harvick.

Family to receive friends on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. a memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Touch Heaven Ministries located at 10 Skyline Drive Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.