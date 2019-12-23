David Lee Stout, Kensington, Ohio

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 21, 2019, David Lee Stout, age 59, of Kensington, Ohio passed away.

David was born on February 2, 2019 in Canton, Ohio to Cecil H. and Mary (Carr) Stout.

David is survived by his sisters, Joyce Clark of Michigan, Regina (Bud) Grygo of Toronto, Ohio; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shaw Stout of Carrollton, Ohio as well as nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Elwood “Woody” and Dan Stout.

David was an auctioneer for over 35 years and worked with P&D Sales in East Rochester, Ohio.

A private service has been planned.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.

