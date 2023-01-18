FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Saturday December 31, 2022, David Keith Boggs, age 60, of Farrell, Pennsylvania died in Sharon Regional Hospital Emergency room.

He was born on July 12, 1962 in Warren, Ohio to the late Richard Keith and Judy Ann (Bowman) Boggs.

David is survived by his wife, Donna Lee (Wade) Boggs and other family members.

Memorial service will be held this Saturday, June 21, 2022 at Warren Baptist Temple, located at 2093 Ewalt Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483. Friends and family will be received from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service following at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.