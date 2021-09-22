David Jon Barnhart, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021, David Jon Barnhart, age 43, passed away at his residence in New Castle, Pennsylvania from heart complications due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 30, 1978, the son of Walter Hartley and Teresa Marie Sauerwein.

David grew up in the Columbiana and East Palestine areas. After the passing of his mother in 2016 he moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania.

David enjoyed playing video games and listening to music, especially loved Garth Brooks. He loved the Dukes of Hazard, collecting keys, doing crafts at the center and telling lots of jokes.

David left many memories including chasing his nieces and nephew on his riding lawn mower, all of them laughing and having fun. He will be missed so much. David had a huge heart and would give everything he had, even to the ones that didn’t deserve it, as he just wanted to feel excepted. His family has found peace in the knowledge that David, their brother, Anthony and their mom are waiting for him and ask that until “we are united again, watch over us.”

Besides his father, David is also survived his sister, Adrienne (Mario) Parish of Columbiana, Ohio; four nieces and one nephew, Star, Gabrielle, Abagail, Chandler and Isabelle; aunt, Denise Barnhart of North Carolina and Shannon Reighert of Pittsburgh; cousins, Brandon, Jacob, Bridget, Megan, Isaiah and Gabriel and beloved friends from New Castle Lawrence County Cares Center.

Besides his mother, David was also preceded in death by his brother, Anthony; grandparents, Willis and Cecelia Barnhart and many family members.

He will be very sadly missed. Sweet Dreams xoxoxo.

