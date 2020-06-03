Breaking News
David John Griffin, Edinburg, PA

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

June 1, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted:
​EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, June 1, 2020, David John Griffin, age 55, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, passed away in Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pennsylvania.  

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 17, 1964 to William, Sr. and Patricia (Shoaff) Griffin.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

