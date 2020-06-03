David John Griffin, Edinburg, PA

​EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, June 1, 2020, David John Griffin, age 55, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, passed away in Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 17, 1964 to William, Sr. and Patricia (Shoaff) Griffin.

