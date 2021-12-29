YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jeffrey Powell, age 63, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born in Jamestown, New York on January 3, 1958 to Bruce and Mildred (Siebenthal) Powell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Denise; children, Michael David (Dorothy) Powell of Columbiana, Ohio, Robert J. (Diane) Powell of Ravenna, Ohio, Ryan M. Powell of Columbiana and Adriane C. (Kenny Caldwell) Powell; grandchildren, Phoenix, Liam, Malachi, Adriana, Jasmine, Destiny, Robert, Jr., Kailee, Emily, Everett, Clavin, Vincent, Kaidance, Harley and Hendrix; brothers, Bruce (Claudia) Powell and Mark (Teresa) Powell of Deerfield; mother-in-law, Rita McKenney of Youngstown; nieces and nephews and cat, Snuggle Brat aka “Count Bratula.”

David was preceded in death by his son, David Jeffrey Powell, Jr.; father-in-law, Dennis McKenny and his cats, Elmo and Felix.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:15 p.m. followed by on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A funeral service will follow on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the funeral home at 2:15-3:00 p.m.

