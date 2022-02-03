AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Giudici, age 70, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic with his family by his side.

Dave was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 17, 1952.

As a journeyman sprinkler fitter, he worked for several local fire protection companies, finishing his 40-year career in December 2014 with the S.A. Comunale company in Barberton, Ohio.

Dave is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pamela (Byers) Giudici, whom he married on June 28, 1980; children, Nicole Giudici of Temperance, Michigan, Allison Giudici of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Courtney (David) Eynon of Dayton, Ohio and David (Megan) Giudici of North Jackson, Ohio; six treasured grandchildren, Cora and Emma Eynon, Giuliana, Gabriella, David and Andrew Giudici and brothers-in-law, Eben Byers, Jr. and Jeff Byers.

Due to COVID-19, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in David’s name to the Pediatric Retinal Research Foundation, 39650 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 200, Novi, MI 48375.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Giudici, please visit our floral store.