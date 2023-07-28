HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Frank Richards, a loving husband, father, brother and true friend, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

David was born in Hubbard, Ohio on November 4, 1939.

He attended Hubbard Public Schools.

He married Ruth, the love of his life, on July 16, 1965.

He diligently worked as a meat cutter for many years to support his large family of ten children.

He also served as an elder in the Hubbard Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years.

David was known by all for his limitless hospitality. Over the decades, countless people, both friends and strangers, had the privilege to experience Dave’s and Ruth’s generosity at the numerous parties they hosted on “Richards Hill”.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann; his children, David (Jeanette) of Niles, Laura (Gilbert) Khawli of Tennessee, Mark (Candace) and Scot (Lonnie) of Florida, Kevin (Mary) of North Carolina, Susan (David) Smith of Hermitage, Stephen (Amber) and Julie (Clint) Magdych of Columbus and Katie (Frank) Moss of Lowellville, daughter-in-law, Kim Richards of Mineral Ridge (preceded in death by his beloved son, John); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and his two younger sisters, Adrienne Richards and Renee Brown, of Florida.

David was also preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Richards and eight older siblings, Adam, Joe, Emily, Blanche, Stella, Dolores, John and Donald.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

