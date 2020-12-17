David Evan Jones, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Evan Jones, age 77, passed away at UPMC Jameson on December 7, 2020.

He was born on August 15, 1943 to Evan and Hazel Jones in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He is a 1962 graduate of Mohawk High School and was a fan of Harley Davidson.

David is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; his son, David, Jr. (Kimberly); and his grandson, Dakota Rider Jones.

Arrangements by Cremation and Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Evan Jones, please visit our floral store.