YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, David Eric Clark, age 53, of Youngstown passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

He was born in Youngstown on September 16, 1969 to William Earl and Josephine Virginia (Myers) Clark.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda Marcella (Williford) Clark; children, William Clark IV, Lynda Sharlane Clark, Danielle Erica Clark and Joann Stephanie Clark, all at home; brother, Richard K. (Lisa Ratkowski) Clark; brother and sister-in-law on his wife, Lynda’s side, Junita Williford of Texas and Jason Williford of Hubbard.

David was a very kind, loving, understanding, intelligent, simple, warm, tender, passionate and hard working man. Everyone will miss him.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

