HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 20, 2023, David Edward Mihalcin, Sr., age 65, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away at Edison Manor in New Castle.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 19, 1958, to Joseph Mihalcin and Rose Marcella (Krajecic Mihalcin) McCracken.

David enjoyed fishing, photography, restoring/fixing cars and power equipment, cookouts, and camping but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. He attended Milton Hershey and Commodore Perry school.

During his life, David was employed as a locomotive repairman for Relco Equipment in Chicago, a truck driver for several different companies, and an auto mechanic and painter for many years.

David is survived by his children, April Beilstein of Warren, Ohio, Nicole Mihalcin of Plainfield, Il, David (Shayla) Mihalcin, Jr. of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Layla Beilstein, Daniel Mihalcin, Patricia Womer, Jacob Mills; fiancee, Darlene Smith of Sharon, Pennsylvania; siblings, Joseph T. Mihalcin, Sr. of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Darlene (Steve) Vyhnanek of Tarentum, Pennsylvania, Rose (fiancé Richard Robinson) Kinney of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, David was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Thomas McCracken; siblings, Judith Mihalcin Elser, William ‘Bill’ Mihalcin, Sr. and stepsister, Judith Oakes.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Edward Mihalcin, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.