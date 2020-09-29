David Edward Long, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 27, 2020, David Edward Long, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully in Danridge Burgundi Manor.

He was born in Ravenna, Ohio on February 11, 1950 to Carl Robert and Beulah Jean (Stevison) Long.

“Pastor Dave,” as he was known, studied at Youngstown State University and did his theological work at Portland Bible College. He was later a Pastor on the Apostolic Team at Jubilee Ministries International before retiring from the Ohio Valley Teen Challenge Program.

