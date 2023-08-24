BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Bartholomy died at home on Saturday, August 19, 2023, with his loving family.

He was born January 28, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio to Victor T. and Ruth M. (Jenkins) Bartholomy.

Mr. Bartholomy was a 1951 graduate of Boardman High School, attended Youngstown College and honorably serviced his country in the United States Air Force.

As a teen Dave enjoyed the outdoors and always stayed busy. He played all sports and loved fishing, hunting, bowling, golf and cards.

Dave was self-employed and operated Bartholomy Real Estate for over 60 years, building new homes, selling homes, farms and commercial real estate. He had been a realtor, a golfer, a member of The Tippecanoe Country Club, Boardman Kiwanis and the YMCA where he loved to swim and do water aerobics.

Dave married the former Judith “Judy” M. Filo Bartholomy, who survives him along with their sons, David E. Bartholomy, Jr., Victor T. Bartholomy, Edward F. Bartholomy and Dennis M. Bartholomy; sister, Nancy Bartholomy Budd; granddaughter, Tara Lynn Bartholomy Croker and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Tyler and Dylan Croker.

Dave never really retired. He loved working and dealing with people and was still selling real estate well into his eighties.

Besides his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Rae Bartholomy.

Family to receive friends 10:00 a.m., until the time of Dave’s Memorial service at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 26 at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio, immediately followed by lunch at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church.

