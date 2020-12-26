Dave M. Yohn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Dave M. Yohn, 81, passed away St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 14, 1939, to August and Nickolina (Colucci) Yohn.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol (Shepherd) Yohn; sons, David Yohn and Tony Yohn; grandson, Antonio Yohn, all of Columbiana; siblings, James Yohn and Delores (Ed) Bernat, both of Canfield and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Yahn of Boardman and Barbara Yahn of California.

Besides his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his eldest son, Joseph Yohn and siblings, August, Raymond, Nick, Eugene, Mildred and Amelia.

In April 1974, Dave was baptized into Christ in what he considered his biggest accomplishment. A member of the Columbiana Church of Christ, Dave was a doer of “the word;” he enjoyed studying the bible and preaching the gospel.

Throughout his life, Dave was known for helping anyone in need.

In his younger years, Dave was an East Side Golden Bear and later was employed by General Motors until his retirement in 2004.

Dave enjoyed going camping regularly with his family and friends and making from scratch his well-known Italian sausage sandwiches. He was an avid car buff and enjoyed car shows, car cruises and cookouts.

Dave was also a big football fan. He was a fan of both The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Austintown Fitch Football Teams. Starting in 1967, Dave and his brother, James, did everything they could to go to as many Fitch games, every year, whether home or away until the last playoff game in 2020.

Dave had many accomplishments during his life. He was part of the Amateur Softball Association of America, which included being a part of the 1st team All-American Men’s Senior 50 and over slowpitch National Champions in 1992 and then being selected to be part of the All-American Men’s Masters 50 and over slowpitch National Champions in 1993. Over a span of 60 years, Dave was a member of many bowling leagues in the Youngstown area. He was nicknamed by many as “Yammer the Hammer.”

Dave will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Life will never be the same without his presence.

Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to have a memorial service at a later date.

Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to have a memorial service at a later date.