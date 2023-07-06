MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the death of Darlene “Mitzi” Hunter, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 26, 2023.

She was born October 28, 1936 in Helvetia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Walter and Julia (Pavlik) Vilkinofsky.

Prior to moving to Mercer, Pennsylvania, Mitzi lived in Dubois, Pennsylvania.

She married Richard Wayne Hunter and together they had two wonderful children, Lori Smith and R. Scott Hunter.

Darlene certainly enjoyed a crossword puzzle. She completed countless books in her free time. She also enjoyed playing the accordion and she loved a good polka. Cats held a special place in her heart. Through the years she always loved and took care of a cat or two but most importantly, Darlene was a devoted wife and mother. She raised her children with love and understanding and they will both miss her deeply.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Lori (Bob) Smith of Canfield, Ohio; son, R. Scott (Jane) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Sarah (John) Arnold of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; grandson, Sam Hunter of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and brother, Walter (Agatha) Vilkinofsky of Austintown, Ohio. She also leaves three great-grandchildren, Owen and Thea Arnold and Emma Hunter and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Julia (Pavlik) Vilkinofsky and her husband, Richard Wayne Hunter.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Inn at Ironwood of Canfield for taking such great care of Darlene while she was a resident there. Most recently, we would also like to thank the staff of the memory care unit at Antonine Village in North Jackson for their continued care and support of Darlene while she was in their care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Richard at Morningside Cemetery located in DuBois, Pennsylvania.

She is now resting in peace with God and she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

