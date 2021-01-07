Darlene Marie Horne, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Marie Horne passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 23, 1945 to Irvin and Anna Marie (Fercana) Morrison.

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved daughter, Kimberli (Louis) LaGatta, of Campbell, Ohio; her grandchildren, Damian (Patricia) and Dominick and her life partner, Donnie Wymer. She will also be be dearly missed by her dogs, Zoe and Sammi.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

