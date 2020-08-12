Darla Johnson, Austintown, Ohio

August 10, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 10, 2020, Darla Johnson, age 58, of Austintown, passed into the hands of God. 

She was born in Youngstown on June 7, 1962 to Lester and Florence (Crownover) Deal.

Darla is survived by her husband, John Johnson of Austintown; daughters, Ragen (Farid) Harding Farkh and Erica “Alex” Jonah Johnson and grandchildren, Jonah, Zain and Nora.

Darla was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

