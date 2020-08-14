Darla Johnson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 10, 2020, Darla Johnson, age 58, of Austintown, passed into the hands of God.

She was born in Youngstown on June 7, 1962 to Lester and Florence (Crownover) Deal.



Darla is survived by her husband, Jon Johnson of Austintown; daughters, Ragen (Farid) Harding Farkh and Erica “Alex” Johnson; grandchildren, Jonah, Zain and Nora; siblings, Lester (Marilyn) Deal, Teddie (John) Folgach, Linda (Sandy) Schrader, Lonnie (LeAnn Gray) Deal, Kathy (Pete) Ruzzo, Jeanette (Mike) Annibella, Glen Deal and nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Darla was also preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Deal.



Darla was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed Rock and Roll music and concerts but most of all she loved family time, especially, around the fire ring relaxing and laughing.



The Johnson family would like to thank the caring staff of Grace Hospice for the compassion they showed Darla during her time with them.



A Memorial Service to be announced.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

