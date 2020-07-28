Danny Lee Campbell, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Danny Lee Campbell, age 61, passed away at his home in Canfield.

He was born in Youngstown, OH on October 21, 1958 to Lee Robert and Barbara (McGraw) Campbell.

Danny is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hilbon Campbell of South Carolina; sons, Danny Lee (Shasha) Hilbon of Florida, Lee Robert Campbell of Canfield, Christopher Lee (Jenny) Campbell of Austintown; grandchildren, Samantha, Andrew Hilbon both of Florida, Tyler, Emily Campbell both of Berlin Center, Devin, Paydin Campbell both of Austintown; siblings, Diane Campbell of Florida, Ronnie (Michele) Campbell of Boardman, Bobby Campbell of Poland and Tommy Campbell of Boardman.

Besides his parents, Danny was also preceded in death by his grandson, Brandon Campbell.

For over thirty years, living in both Florida and Ohio, Danny drove truck and for many of those years he did so happily with work friends moving oversize loads at Miami Wrecking.

He honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Danny enjoyed a good front porch with his FM radio and a cold beer but most of all he loved providing for his family. He was was known for his generosity and his phone calls.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515. Masks are REQUIRED, social distancing is ENFORCE and occupancy may be LIMITED.

