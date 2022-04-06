YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danielle Marie Huston-Johntony, age 41 of Youngstown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly from an underlying medical condition on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

She was born on February 7, 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio to Donald and Nettavene (Jenks) Huston.

Danielle attended Chaney High School and she continued her education at Trumbull Business Institute. She earned her degree in business management.

Danielle had a big heart and she loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved daughter Raven and her grandchildren, Trinity, Everly and Remi. Her family will always remember her with love. She brought happiness and laughter to everyone she knew.

Danielle is survived by her father, Donald Huston, of Youngstown, Ohio; her daughter, Raven Johntony, of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren, Trinity, Everly and Remi all of Poland, Ohio; her siblings, Doris “Sissy” Sutherland, Rick (Meggan) Sutherland, Rob (Irene) Sutherland, and Laura “Ooie” Rosa all of Youngstown, Ohio; her cousins, Mary Bratton of Youngstown, Ohio, Barbie Bratton of Girard, Ohio, Tina Olverson of Girard, Ohio and her best friend, Shannon Little of Youngstown, Ohio.

Danielle was preceded in death by her mother Nettavene (Jenks) Huston, her daughters, Nazareth and Lennon Johntony and her nephew, Johnny Rosa.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

