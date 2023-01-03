YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Our beloved Danielle Lee Leininger, age 33, went home to be with her Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022.

She was born on December 23, 1988 to Daniel and Diana (Jones) Leininger in Youngstown, Ohio.

Danielle was truly a creative soul and she made friends wherever she went. She spent her free time enjoying her hobbies of tie-dye, camping and fire spinning. She was very caring and would go out of her way for people she didn’t even know.

She was a proud mother of her darling son, Logan. He was love of her life and being his mother meant everything to her.

Danielle also had a strong Christian faith in God.

We will miss her dearly, but we know where she is and that we will meet her once again.

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Daniel and Diana (Jones) Leininger; her beloved son, Logan Leininger; dear sisters, Kristin Leininger and Jessica Leininger; loving grandmother, Ginny Jones and many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.

