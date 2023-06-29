POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn and announce the passing of Daniell “Danny” Lewis, age 58, of Poland, Ohio and Shreveport Louisiana. He passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

He was born in Miami, Florida on February 7, 1965, to Leeroy and Sylvia (Shobar) Lewis. Danny and his father shared the same birth date, February 7.

Danny led a highly active life. He grew up in Struthers and played football for their high school team, the Wildcats. Dan was a punter, place kicker and running back and held several records. He was inducted into the school’s sports Hall of Fame on September 20, 2008.

Dan also played little league baseball for the Youngstown Midget Athletic Boosters Club All Stars. In August 1977, Dan and the Midgets participated in the Little League World Series in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania.

After graduation in 1983, he followed his passion and attended the University of Nevada and worked as a dealer in casinos.

Throughout his career, Dan’s worked in many states, and he had many adventures. The past several years he worked in Shreveport, Louisiana but always return to Ohio in the off season.

Most recently, Dan was employed for the Beaver Township Parks Department in North Lima. He loved working outside and enjoyed nature at its finest. Dan bonded with everyone he met and lived life on his own terms. He was a free spirit and could not remain stationary. Dan was a kind and giving person who regularly shared his last dollar with anyone who needed it.

Dan’s favorite past time was fishing and watching his two favorite football teams, the Miami Dolphins, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dan is now reunited with his father, Leeroy, who passed away June 18, 2021.

Besides his mom, Sylvia (Shobar) Lewis of Poland, Danny is also survived by his siblings, Donald (Lina) Lewis of Canfield, Doug Lewis of Poland and Denise (Dr. James) Collins of Arizona; nephew, Christopher Lewis of Columbus; nieces, Samantha (John) Lucas of Chicago, Rachael Collins, Alexandra Collins and Nanette Collins all of Arizona; as well as, many extended family members and friends.

Viewing and family to receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, Oh 44515.

