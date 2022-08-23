YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year’s long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side.

He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on September 2, 1981, to Daniel Webster Mills and Rita Darlene Royal.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Tennille Lee Royal of Youngstown; children, Daniel Webster Brown of Washington, DC, Danielle Rita Royal of Youngstown, Yahaira Kimise Johnson, Brian Julius Roberts, Jr., both of Washington, DC; siblings, Raymond Royal of Georgia, Bri-Ona Boswell of Youngstown; nieces, Kamya Boswell, Jennifer Royal, Destiny (CJ) Smith and Tamara Royal all of Youngstown.

Besides his parent, Daniel was also preceded in death by his sister, Tami L. Royal.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.