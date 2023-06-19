GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, June 17, 2023, Daniel Shane Peterson, age 27, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed unexpectedly.

He was born in Stockton, CA on November 23, 1995, to Samuel James and Alicia Maria (Wolfe) Peterson.

Daniel attended East High School and loved loud music, the outdoors, fishing, camping, motorcycles, four wheelers and ANYTHING that went fast. Most of all he loved his daughter, Octavia.

“Dan was the sweetest boy you could know. Rest in peace my baby boy. You will be truly missed by all.” Mom & Dad.

Besides his parents, Daniel is survived by his beloved daughter, Octavia LeAnne Peterson and her mother, Michaela LeAnne Elliott both of Deerfield; siblings, Marcus (Raychel Aberts) Wolfe of Youngstown, Samuel (Sharise Anderson) Peterson of Youngstown, Joseph (Heather) Peterson of Youngstown, Jesse Peterson of Pennsylvania, Delilah (Kaleb) Johnston of Pennsylvania and Sandra Frey of California; grandparents, Albert and Susan Wolfe of Youngstown, Linda Jones of California; uncles, Milford “Jay” Peterson of California, Gary (Vanessa) Wolfe of Youngstown and Brian (Franziska) Nay of California and nieces and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ila Peterson; uncles, Albert Wolfe III, and Daniel Michael Peterson Wolfe.

