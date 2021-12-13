FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Owen Johnson, age 62, passed away at home on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was born in Fowler, Ohio on August 10, 1959 to Fred and Marlys (Mehl) Johnson.

He was retired as a Trumbull County Deputy and from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Johnson; stepchildren, James Chaney, Jr. and Kristina Chaney; grandchildren, Haylee Matanin, Baylee Matanin, Khloee Halfast and Aubree Halfast; siblings, Brian Johnson, Bruce Johnson and Cheryl Roliff; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Dakota.

In addition to his parents who were from Vienna, Ohio, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Johnson; nephew, Cody Johnson and granddaughter, Kaytlin Matanin.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

