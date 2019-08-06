Daniel Joseph Egnacheski, Jr., Lowellville, Ohio – Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly on Monday, August 5, 2019, Daniel Joseph Egnacheski, Jr., age 62, passed away at home.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 28, 1957 to Daniel Joseph, Sr. and Rose Marie (Seebacher) Egnacheski.

Dan is survived by his wife, Colleen (Pastula) Egnacheski; three children and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.