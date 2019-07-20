Daniel J. Hofus, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suddenly of natural causes, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Daniel J. Hofus, Sr., age 48, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Youngstown on August 8, 1970, to Thomas J., Sr. and Donna Jean (Plesac) Hofus.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jackie (White) Hofus of Boardman; children, Daniel “DJ” Hofus, Jr., of Boardman, Richard (Tiffany Reid) Soles, of Boardman, Emilie Rendes of Iowa and siblings, Thomas Hofus, Lisha Mills, Sean (Megan) Hosfus, all of Boardman, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Tracie Hofus.

Dan was a dedicated South Hill Warrior and a huge Pittsburgh Steeler Fan.

A Celebration of Life gathering will on August 3, 2019, Dan’s birthday, at the family home from 2:00 p.m. until?

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.