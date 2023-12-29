AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 23, 2023, Daniel Dominic DeNicholas, age 65, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on April 13, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Daniel John and Doris Mae (Whetstone) DeNicholas.

Daniel was a 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He married his wife, Rochelle Lynn (Duffy) DeNicholas, on June 5, 1981.

Daniel worked for more than 20 years at Diver’s Steel City Auto Crushers and moved on to Main Steel for the last 10 years until the company closed. He also worked in the produce department at Giant Eagle. Lastly, he was employed by The Beverage Depot until an accident in June of 2016 which left him disabled.

Before his accident, Daniel was very active man who enjoyed bowling and golf with all of his friends. He was a member of several different golf leagues.

He is survived by his wife, Rochelle Lynn (Duffy) DeNicholas; daughter, Nicole; daughter-in-law, Brittany; brother-in-law, Rusty Jones; several nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and nephews and last but not least, his puppy, Bella and his grandpup, Benji.

Besides his parents; Daniel was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Martin and Doris Duffy and a sister, Nancy Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to any animal rescue.

The family would also like to thank Dr. Anthony Russo and the nursing staff at Patriot Hospital for the wonderful and compassionate care that Daniel received.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Rd.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., with services starting at 12:00 noon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

