YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Adam Nuth, age 39, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

He was born on October 15, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Richard and Melba (Gibson) Nuth.

Daniel graduated from Canfield High School in 2001 and was a laborer in the construction field.

He is survived by his sister, Tina (Dan) Prestenbach of Niles, Ohio; brother, Tony Nuzzo of Salem, Ohio; his nieces and nephews, Mara, Alyssa, Deanna, Jamie, Nikki, Joy, Andrea, Joe, Calista, Dylan; and former spouse, Sheila Fowkes Nuth.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Derick Nuzzo and Richard J. Nuth.

A memorial service will be held on August 27, 2022 at noon at Davidson’s Restaurant located at 3636 Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Adam Nuth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.