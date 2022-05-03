GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Dale William Cross, Jr., age 64, of Girard, Ohio, passed away at Addison Health Care surrounded by his children.

He was born in Youngstown on May 14, 1957, to Dale William, Sr. and Janet Lee (Smith) Cross.

Dale is survived by his wife, Diane L. (Cikosh) Cross; children, Janette Cross, Dale W. Cross III, Colleen Greene, Danielle Cross-Bozard, Amy Cross all of Ohio and many grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Bernstein.

Dale enjoyed playing cards, watching Nascar and football, shooting pool, going to car shows and was exception at autobody work and painting.

No public services will be held.

No public services will be held.

