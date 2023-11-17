CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, November 10, 2023, Dale Stanton Barton, age 88, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born on September 13, 1935, in East Liverpool, Ohio to Alvin Orin and Verna Margaret (Reed) Barton.

Dale began his career as a draftsman and retired as a mechanical engineer from Riise Inc. Working well into his seventies, he worked as a consultant for several years.

Dale loved golfing until this year when he physically could no longer play. If he was not playing golf, Dale could be found watching it on TV. His favorite meal was lobster and crab legs with a lot of ‘hot’ butter. To relax Dale enjoyed watching television, especially Fox News and Fox Business with the stock market following close behind. Dale loved his family and worked hard for them.

He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Herb) Shultz, Daniel Barton, James (Jill) Barton; step-children, Karla (Mike) Holden, Korrine (Rick) Evelsizer, Kristy (Jerry) Fisher, Darryl “Glenn” (Paula Weber) Hoppel, II; siblings, Janet (H. Scott) Lochhead, Duane (Nancy) Barton, Barton; sister-in-law, Kookie Barton and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Dale was also preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Withem) Barton; his first wife and the mother of his children, Patricia Slocum Hoover; siblings, David Barton & Donald Barton.

Services will be held at Rush Church, 5245 Glenwood Ave on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. officiated by his son James Barton.

No calling hours will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rush Church in memory of Dale.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.