Dale Ealy, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 10, 2020, Dale Ealy, age 67, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

He was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on June 22, 1953 to Dale H. Ealy and Emma K. Kennedy.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

