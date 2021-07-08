Daisy Rosa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- On Friday, April 9, 2021, Daisy Rosa, age 73, of Youngstown, passed away at her home.

She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on May 15, 1947 to Jose Amill and Juanita Natal Collazo.

Daisy was sure to spend time keeping up with her faith in the church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Daisy is survived by her children, Marcos (Felicia), Judy (Thomas), Frances (John); granchildren, Marcos Jr, Matthew, Christopher, Jonathon, Noah; great grandchild, Derek.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anastacio Rosa (2006).

