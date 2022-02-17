YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dagmar Barbara Knappe, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

She was born on April 8, 1939 in Nordhausen, Germany to Herbert and Magdalena (Leber) Knappe.

Her fondest memories of her beloved parents were here mother’s meals and the home that her father built. She worked as a typist after graduation. She raised her sons, Serge and Marcel and was concerned about their health and happiness even into her last days. Dagmar generously helped her neighbors when she saw they had a need and she enjoyed shopping for gifts to surprise the little children in her congregation. Her simple pleasures included savoring good coffee, tea, chocolate and a chat, especially discussing animals like foxes and bears.

Dagmar was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in November 1971 and was a part of the East Congregation. She helped people draw closer to God and enjoyed sharing scriptures with her neighbors and friends to comfort and help them. Dagmar was living proof of the truth written in the Bible (Psalms 92:14) that even in old age she thrived. Despite living through great tragedies, she endured with a blazing hope for a better future.

She is survived by her son, Serge Ingram.

In addition to her parents, Dagmar was preceded in death by her son, Marcel Ingram; daughter-in-law, Ingrid Ingram; twin brother, Klaus Knappe and sister, Helga (Peter) Braendle.

