Cyril M. Mikolaj, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Cyril M Mikolaj, Jr., age 58 of Austintown, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on May 27, 1962 to Cyril M., Sr and Margaret N. (Oliver) Mikolaj.

“Cy” proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

