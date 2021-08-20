Cynthia A. Partlow Quear Anderson, Wampum, PA

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – At home, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, Cynthia A. Partlow Quear Anderson, age 64, of Wampum, Pennsylvania surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 3, 1957 to Charles and Ruth (Benson) Partlow.

Cynthia is survived by her sons, Edward (Ronelle) Quear of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Jeremy (Kristine) Quear of Wampum, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Paige (Nate) Roberts of Wampum, Pennsylvania, Stacey Quear of Greenville, Dayna Dodson of Texas, Chance Novilio, Laiken Quear, London Quear all of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Brianna Bartoles, Kalub Bartoles both of Wampum, Pennsylvania, Kaitlin Quear of New Middletown, Ohio, Donovan Stiffler of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; closest of family friend, “son,” Brian “Fish” Spohn; former husband, Rex Anderson and seven great-grandchildren

Besides her parents, Cynthia was also preceded in death by her son, Chuckie Quear in 2011.

Cynthia liked to dance while enjoying either, an ice cold Coors Light or a smooth drink of Crown Royal but most of all she loved spending time with her friends, Dad, Amy, Stacey, Vicky, Fish and her family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.crematepa.com.

