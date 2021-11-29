Curtis Lee Coonrod, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Lee Coonrod, Jr., 83, fell asleep in death at his home early Friday, November 19, 2021 after an extended illness.

Curtis was born in October of 1938 in Spokane, Washington, the only son of Curtis Lee Coonrod, Sr. and Dale Verona Ring.

He loved history and was an avid Bible student, including deep research into works like Josephus.

He enjoyed sharing Bible truths with others, especially prophecies for our day yet to be fulfilled. As a result of his extensive Bible studies, he never lost his positive attitude, even during his challenging battle with MS and unrelenting pain from nerve damage.

On February 11, 1954 he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was an active member of the East Campbell Ohio congregation.

An outside salesman by occupation, he received many accolades for achievements from various national companies.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Mary; a stepson, Sean Douglas Henry (Shannon) of Portland, Oregon; one sister, Cindy Nelson (Terry) of Grant’s Pass, Oregon and a spiritual family who will miss him very much.

A Memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

