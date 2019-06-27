I am, Gary S. Silvat, a licensed funeral director and embalmer in both the State of Ohio and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It has long been my dream to open a funeral home that, not only, could proudly bear my name but one that would serve as a good steward to the community and surrounding area. Focusing on the public’s changing views on death, memorialization and finances I have opened (Cremation &) Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. to meet those needs.

My goal is to provide cremation and funeral service that are professional, dignified and affordable. I offer a full range of final options including direct cremations and burials, memorial and gravesite services, forwarding deceased to another funeral home that is out of the area, state or country. Families can also make arrangements for a Private Family Farewell (ID Viewing) at our location or a traditional public funeral with viewing and/or calling hours at their location or worship site.

I have long said that in recent years the cost of traditional funeral has risen well beyond the reach of most families. I have your financially responsible alternative. We offer our service and merchandise at a significantly lower cost. I will be glad to quote my funeral home’s service charges and first quality merchandise of your choosing and ask you to compare with any other provider.

Because most of the services I offer can be provided to families no matter how far they live from my funeral home, I invite you to browse my website or call me direct to get information and take advantage of the cost savings to you and your family.

Remember you don’t have to sacrifice quality to get professional, dignified service at an affordable price.

