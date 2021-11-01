Craig “Sarge” R. Sargent, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig “Sarge” R. Sargent, age 74, passed away peacefully in Hubbard, Ohio on October 29, 2021, after a seven-year battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Youngstown on August 4, 1947 to George and Geraldine (Tompers) Sargent.

Craig attended Rayen High School.

Afterwards, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1975. Some may recall that Craig and two fellow army enlistees from Youngstown made national news when they physically confronted anti-war protesters at the military induction center in Cleveland in 1967. He served two tours in Vietnam.

Craig enjoyed his career as a long-distance truck driver. He enjoyed repairing automobiles and there wasn’t a mechanical problem he couldn’t diagnose and repair. Eventually, he retired on veterans disability due to the effects of Agent Orange from his service in Vietnam. Craig was extremely proud of his military service and his time as Post Commander of VFW Post 3307.

Craig is survived by his sister, Linda Shaw, with whom he made his home; brothers, Kirk Sargent of Austintown and Larry (Carol) of Charlotte, North Carolina; foster brother, Gary (Diana) Barnes of Mineral Ridge; daughter, Madlyn Sargent Glasgow of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Colleen; brothers, Sam and Gary “Bubby;” nephew, Larry Sargent, Jr.; sister-in law, Karen Sargent and brother-in-law, Robert Shaw.

Craig loved and was loved by his family. His free spirit and sense of humor will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

