Constance “Connie” Maxine Brown, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 14, 2020, Constance “Connie” Maxine Brown, age 78, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Altoona, PA on October 7, 1942 to Samuel Walter and Esther (Barr) Couch.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Ginger Hartman of Phoenix, Arizona and Trudy Phelps of Monterey, TN.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

