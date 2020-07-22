Clinton Lee Whaley, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, July 20, 2020, Clinton (C.W. – Dub) Whaley, Jr., age 77, formerly of Columbiana, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer at The Courtyard of Lexington.

He was born March 25, 1943 in Dalton, Georgia to Clinton, Sr. and Evelyn (Morrison) Whaley.

Clint is survived by his wife, Darlyne (Lautzenheiser) Whaley, who he married on April 30, 1965; son, Jason (Susan) Whaley of Lake Orion, Michigan; daughter, Jennifer Whaley of Salem; grandchildren, Thomas, James and Luke Whaley of Lake Orion, Michigan and Kaden Koelling of Columbus, Ohio and Farrah of Columbiana; siblings, Opal Boals of Beloit, Bonnie Blythe, David (Carol) Whaley, all of Salem, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Clint was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Whaley.

Clint lived in and around the Salem area for the past 72 years and attended Salem High School. Afterward he honorably served his country in the United States Army’s, 82nd Airborne.

Clint then spent 13 years in EW Bliss, maintenance department in Salem then worked and retired from The Genie Company Overhead Door, Maintenance Department, in Alliance, Ohio after 22 years. He also served as his union’s stewart for 21 years and the Union President for two years. He spent five years as president of the Bliss Credit Union and served time as the Union Stewart.

His hobbies included fishing, gardening and computers.

Clint’s family would like to thank the staff of Salem North, especially Heather; Buckeye Hospice staff especially, Melissa and Anthony for the help and support, during this difficult time and the staff of The Courtyard of Lexington, especially Lisa, Danielle, Stephenie and Rob.

A memorial service will be held, date and time will be announced in the future.

