BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton Clyde McKittrick, Jr., 63, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, peacefully at home home surrounded by family.

He was born on February 25, 1960, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Clinton Clyde, Sr. and Beverly (Rounds) McKittrick.

Clint served with the U.S. Army from 1978 – 1983.

After his service, he was employed at General Motors from 1986-2016.

He married Tammy (Lazarski) McKittrick on September 21, 1998.

Clint was a member of First Assembly of God.

His hobbies included riding his Harley and spending time with his many friends at Diamond Lanes, The Club (Beloit) and Steel City (Youngstown). Clint’s greatest joy in life was being a loving husband and father to his family.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Tammy (Lazarski) McKittrick, are his children and grandchildren, Mellissha (Casey, Violet) McKittrick, Constance (John, Haleigh, Langdon, Harper) Tetrev, Shawn (Dana) Carlson; Sarah (Mitch) Auge and Christina (Tommy III, Tommy IV, Clyde) McKittrick and his sister, Susan (Jeff, Jenna, Evelyn) Pulkowski.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 (time to be determined) at Family Worship Center, 1021 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wisconsin. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at The Club, 1975 Porter Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

