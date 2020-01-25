Live Now
Clifford Carl Bland, Cortland, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

January 17, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Clifford Carl Bland, Cortland, Ohio - obit

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 17, 2020, Clifford Carl Bland, age 56, of Cortland, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic after an extended illness. 

He was born on April 27, 1963 in Warren to the late Fred and Rosalie Bland.

Clifford is survived by his siblings, Daniel (Shirley) Bland of Warren, Diane (Jim) Timko of Saint Louis, Missouri, Darlene (Glen) McCloud of Niles, Rosalie Bland of Girard and Fred (Lil) Bland, Jr. of Florida.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. 

Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

