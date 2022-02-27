YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 20, 2022, Clifford Allen Buccilli, age 75, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on February 16, 1947, to Christopher and Geraldine (Emerich) Buccilli.

Clifford was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and ITT Technical School.

He honorably served his country as a PFC in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

During his working life Clifford was an independent taxicab driver.

Cliff is survived by his siblings, Sandra R. Kalafut of Boardman, Robert (Mary) Buccilli of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Buccilli and brother-in-law, George Kalafut.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

