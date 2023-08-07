MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clark T. Hood, age 81, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley after a lengthy illness.

He was born on Sept 17, 1941, the son of Evan G. Hood and Mildred Arne Hood.

Clark lived almost his entire life in the same home on West Webb Road in Mineral Ridge Ohio.

He honorably and proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving both at Fort Lewis in Washington state and Germany.

Clark was also a long-time member of Ohltown United Methodist Church.

Clark retired from Daimler Chrysler in Twinsburg and had a Car Lot for many years. He like buying, fixing, and selling used cars, building things, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Besides his parents, Clark was also preceded in death by his son, Brian C. Hood, nephew, Joshua Maher, siblings, Gary Hood, and Juanita Hood Purdue.

Clark is survived by his wife, Adria (Pollock) Hood, sons, Michael G. Hood, Darren T. (Lori) Hood ; grandsons, Christian Hood, Caleb Hood, siblings, Thomas Hood, Dale (Roxanna) Hood, Wayne (Mary) Hood; sisters-in-law, Thayla Swiger and family, Georgia (Dennis) Maher, as well as, many nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Violet.

The family would like to thank, Pastor Jim, our family and friends for their love and support. Currently, there is no service planned. Monetary Memorial Donations can be made in Clark’s name to, Oldtown Methodist Church,2001 Depot St., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Arrangements made by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.