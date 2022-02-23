AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Sparky” W. Ashby, Sr., 84, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 14, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late Earl R. and Eva I. (Palmiter) Ashby.



Sparky attended East High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserve.

He retired as an Appliance Repair Technician for General Electric. He had also collaborated with his brother, Pete Ashby and brother-in-law, George Showen, in Appliance Repair.

Sparky was a lifetime member of Canfield Odd Fellows Lodge #155 and a 35-year member of Park View Rebekah Lodge #719 in Canfield. He was a member of Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard and a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church in Youngstown.

He loved fishing, regularly attending lodge meetings, baking, woodworking, enjoying his trains, making people laugh since he was a masterful jokester and most of all spending time with his family.



Sparky is survived by his wife, the former Donna J. Ward, whom he married on February 16, 2019. The two enjoyed spending time together watching the old television series “Mash” on VHS and attending church and lodge together.

Sparky’s first wife of 59 years, Mary Lou Smith Ashby, passed away in 2015. He is also survived by his daughters, Debbie Carrocce of Canfield and Diana (Alfred) Thompson of Boardman; stepdaughters, Lorri Olson of Hubbard and Cheri (Arthur) Zaccone of Youngstown; grandchildren, Eric (Nicole Wade) Glass, Josh (Angie) Horn, Monica (Gerardo) Melgarejo, Dawna (Shaun) Rappach, Joseph Cannatti, Justin Horn, Heather Banks Horn, Johnathan Rentz, Dawson Rentz, Tyler Rentz, Arthur Zaccone IV and Michael Zaccone and fourteen great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents and first wife, Sparky was preceded in death by his sons, Clarence “Sparky” W. Ashby Jr. and Andrew W. Ashby; grandson, Shaun Ashby; son-in-law, Ronald R. Carrocce; sisters, Jane Heck, Beatrice Showen, Doris Heck and Hazel Heck; and brothers, Bud Ashby and Pete Ashby.



The family would like to extend a big hug and thank you to Sparky’s roommate at Briarfield Manor, Brian DeSalvo, who looked out for Sparky. Brian and Sparky always enjoyed eating Domino’s pizza together. In addition, the family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield Manor in Austintown and Traditions Health Hospice Care for all their care and support for Sparky over the past year.



Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, Ohio 44515. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Dave Coxson of Corner House Christian Church.



In lieu of flowers the family requests material tributes be made as donations to the Scholarship Fund, c/o Canfield Odd Fellows Lodge #155, 111 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406.



Out of respect for all of those attending the services, the family is asking that everyone please wear a mask.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

