YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 20, 2021, Clarence Noland Boles, age 72, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home after a brief illness.

He was born on September 22, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio to Marie Boles.

Clarence is survived by his beloved wife, Elatrice (Coleman) Boles and other family members.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clarence Noland Boles, please visit our floral store.