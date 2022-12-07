EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 1, 2022.

She was born on October 9,1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9,1974 and they had two beautiful daughters named Faith Anne Rhodes and Claire Louise Rhodes.

She was a teacher, prep cook, nurse’s aide, but most importantly, she was a god-fearing mother who loved her children very much. Clare was a blessing to all who knew her. She loved every child that walked in her door. In her free time, she enjoyed baking and sewing. She was very talented, even making the most beautiful wedding gowns. She always kept herself busy, by crocheting and doing cross stitch.

Clare is survived by her two daughters, Faith and Claire, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Rhodes Jr. (who passed away in 2010), her parents and two brothers.

She will be greatly missed by all who truly loved her. If you’ve said yes to Jesus, you have that hope of seeing her once again. Our only solace is that she is not suffering in pain anymore. Clare is finally where she longed to be for so long, she is in the arms of her Savior.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life she lived, the legacy she left, and her eternal home going.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

