Clare E. Hall, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 5, 2019, Clare E. Hall, age 84, passed away at home.

He was born in Ohio on June 25, 1935 to Perry and Dorothy Hall.

Clare is survived by his sons, Shawn Hall of Bedford and Christopher Hall of New Castle and siblings, Hugh “Pete” Hall, Joe Hall and Kay Irvine.

Besides his parents, Clare was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sandra (Gormely) Hall and siblings, Alfred Hall and Stanley Hall.

Clare was proud that he honorably serviced his county in the United States Army and was a former long time member of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.

He attended Union Area School District and worked at Shenango China until its closing.

No public service will be observed.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.

